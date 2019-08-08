The Harry Macintosh Project's farewell album

THE Harry Macintosh Project originally formed in the UK in 2005 and have played together sporadically ever since. During that time the band have toured the UK extensively, releasing three EPs and one album. Band members Thom Bryan (bass, vocals), Thomas Cox (guitar, vocals), Jack Beechey-Smith (vocals), David Anderson (guitar, vocals) and Paul Hopgood (drums) were all from Newbury, Basingstoke and Reading and played in and around those parts for many years. The band’s sound can best be described as ‘experimental punk’, taking influence from the likes of Cardiacs, At The Drive-In and The Jesus Lizard.

Tom moved to Alice Springs, Australia, in March 2017, which effectively put a stop to the band’s creative output as he was guitarist and main songwriter. However, he says: “We will always be open to performing live again providing we are all at least in the same country.”

T.H.M.P, out now on CD on Zube Records, is The Harry Macintosh Project's final release and includes a bonus of remastered versions of all their previous EPs – 2006’s Macrofage, 2014’s The Craniofacial Blues and 2015’s Such Is The Vulture’s Love.

“We feel the material on this album is our strongest ever,” says Tom, “and has a real sense and atmosphere of ‘farewell’ throughout, especially in the final track Zouk Puma.

T.H.M.P will also be available on Spotify and iTunes, or order online at www.zuberecords.com/store

More information and updates can be found at facebook.com/theharrymacintoshproject.