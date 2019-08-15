Travel back in time with Rewind

LIKE many Newburians UB40’S Ali Campbell and Astro are heading for Henley-on-Thames this weekend for Rewind South – the festival that celebrates the music of the 80s and beyond. The Four Tops and Michael Bolton will be headlining the weekend, playing the festival for the first time and this year’s ‘big names’ include Midge Ure, Lulu, Sister Sledge, Neville Staple, Belinda Carlisle, Grandmaster Flash, Heather Small, The Wailers, Tiffany, Heaven 17, The Selecter, Kim Appleby, Hazel O’Connor, Paul Young and The Undertones, plus From The Jam and The Dire Straits Experience presented by The Doctor (from Doctor & The Medics) and Toyah.

Rewind South takes place in Temple Island Meadows in Henley-on-Thames from Friday to Sunday. This year offers the most musically diverse line-up yet – plus added entertainment including a jam-packed comedy programme and family activities.



Rewind Festival event manager Katt Lingard said: “Following our milestone 10th anniversary last year, we are excited to take Rewind into the future with a

celebration of not just 80s artists, but also legends whose influence spans far beyond the decade. We are welcoming a host of fantastic artists who will be performing at the festival for the very first time like The

Four Tops, Michael Bolton, Lulu and Grandmaster Flash. It’s going to be a fantastic three days at Temple Island Meadows with something for everyone.”



The Four Tops – one of the defining acts of the Motown era – are headlining Rewind South on Saturday. Led by original member Duke Fakir, the quartet are set to deliver a spirited performance of their classics such as Reach Out (I’ll Be There) and I Can’t Help Myself (Sugar Pie, Honey Bunch). Throughout their rich career, The Four Tops have been honoured with a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, had two songs in the Grammy Hall of Fame and been named in Rolling Stone’s 100 Greatest Artists of All Time.



Joining them is music legend Lulu, who has enjoyed a glittering career since the 60s with her signature hits Shout and To Sir With Love. She shows no signs of slowing down, earning praise for her

soaring, soulful vocals at recent shows.

Ali and Astro said: “There is nothing quite like performing at Rewind. The audiences are some of the happiest you will find anywhere and it’s very special to be a part of that. It’s going to be great seeing all these artists from different genres and decades come together in one place. Come and see us perform all our hits and party with us.”



Rewind is famed for its fun family atmosphere. In the kid’s area, Ziggy’s will be hosting circus skills workshops, family sports days and giant bubble parties.



