Reading Festival travel advice

As many Newbury music fans head off for this weekend's Reading Festival, GWR train operators have issued travellers with the following advice

Leave Reading Station by either exit where you can catch a shuttle bus from the North side (furthest from city centre) or walk to the festival site via Vastern and then Caversham Roads

Should you wish to take a shuttle bus a queuing system will be in place

Only take what you can carry: (wheeled cases are allowed on trains but four-wheel trolleys and sack trucks will not be)

Please use the pedestrian crossing as signposted

Make sure you phone is charged if you have an eticket

Remember your Railcard

A queueing system will be in place at stations to help people board their reserved train



GWR is to run five extra trains in the early hours of Bank Holiday Monday morning to take Reading Festival goers home when the music ends, in addition to usual timetabled services.

The extra early morning services will run as follows:

· 0140 Reading to Paddington, calling at Twyford, Maidenhead, Slough, Hayes and Harlington, Ealing Broadway

· 0330 Reading to Paddington, calling at Twyford, Maidenhead, Slough, Hayes and Harlington, Ealing Broadway

· 0355 Reading to Didcot non-stop

· 0455 Reading to Paddington non-stop

0504 Reading to Redhill, calling at Wokingham, Blackwater, North Camp, Guildford, Dorking Deepdene, Reigate.



All those using Reading Station and have not purchased a ticket beforehand should allow time to queue. Customers are encouraged to download the GWR app to buy before they board.