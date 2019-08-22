Youth theatre's Corn Exchange debut

YOUNG performers from across the district will be taking to the Corn Exchange stage for West Berkshire Youth Theatre’s first production, Great Expectations, next month. This Dickens classic, adapted for the stage by Nick Ormerod and Declan Donnellan, will be performed by 34 young people aged from 14 to 21 after working with a professional creative team for two weeks in their summer holidays.



Great Expectations follows the story of orphan Pip, whose life is changed forever after a terrifying encounter with an escaped convict. Turning his back on his humble beginnings as a blacksmith's apprentice, Pip strives to become a gentleman, unaware of the hidden dangers that lie ahead. A classic story of love, loyalty, ambition and morality, West Berkshire Youth Theatre aim to imaginatively retell this Dickens favourite in their debut performance. Director Bryn Holding said: ‘It is an absolute pleasure to have been invited to work with this remarkable young ensemble in this debut performance for the company.

“Looking back at the origins of my own passion for theatre, youth theatre productions became the foundation of my aspiration and gave me the experience to decide whether I wanted to go on to pursue a career further.

“This ensemble will have had a wonderfully intense two weeks of rehearsals working together, building new friendships and

collectively engaging their imaginations as we decided how we unfurl this classic tale for an audience. We would love for you to come and share this with us.”

West Berkshire Youth Theatre – not to be confused with Newbury Youth Theatre, who have just returned from performing at the Edinburgh Fringe – present Great Expectations at the Corn Exchange on Friday, September 6 (7.30pm) and Saturday, September 7 (2.30pm and 7.30pm).

To book, visit the Corn Exchange website www.cornexchangenew.com or call the box office on 0845 5218 218.