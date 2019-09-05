From Irish shores

KINGSCLERE artists Paul Risoe and Clare Risoe have their second joint exhibition of ceramics and Paintings, at The Gallery at The White Horse Bookshop, Marlborough. The show runs until September 22.

The work shows a further development of ideas drawn from their experience of the Fanad coast in north Donegal. The Fanad Peninsula contains some of the finest scenery and beautiful beaches in the north west of Ireland. This is the second show that these artists have shared where the ideas expressed in the first have been further developed. In Paul’s paintings there are variations on the theme of the ‘Figure in a Landscape’, where the figure can be the woman, the bird or the bones and stones found on the shore. The work is a synthesis of all such things and is its subject matter. Clare’s ceramic works are further interpretations of the forms, textures and colours inspired by shells found along the shoreline. The pieces in this show are in three sections: Shellforms, Fragments and Stoneshells and are all a response to the different elements seen in the source

material.

The award-winning White Horse Bookshop first opened its doors in 1943 and has stood on its present site – a 16th-century townhouse in Marlborough – since 1949. As well as hosting exhibitions in its gallery space, the bookshop, at 136 High Street, also runs a programme of art courses and workshops, for details visit www.whitehorsebooks.co.uk/art.html or telephone: (01672) 512071