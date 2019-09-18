Magical entertainment in Hungerford this Friday

On Saturday, actor Neil Gore brings the classic 1914 novel The Ragged Trousered Philanthropists to life, in a unique adaptation that includes song, lantern animation, conjuring tricks and audience participation. The novel is full of humour and sharply observed characterisation, and also a passionate defence of socialist ideas and one of the first truly imaginative portrayals of life written from a working-class perspective. The book charts a year in the lives of a group of painters and decorators in the town of Mugsborough at the turn of the last century. Haunted by fears of unemployment, the men struggle to keep their jobs at any cost but, in the course of events, some of them begin to realise that their condition of miserable poverty is neither natural or just.

Film director Ken Loach calls it "a strong and robust show that brings the characters, humour and inspirational ideas of this great book to life. It is needed now more than ever. You'll leave the theatre and join the struggle”.

The Ragged Trousered Philanthropists will be at The Croft Hall, Hungerford, on Saturday at 8pm. Tickets are available from the Hungerford Bookshop, online at ArtsForHungerford.com or on the door.

