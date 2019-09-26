Prepare to be blown away

The latest in Arts for Hungerford’s Recital Series featuring young local talent takes place at Croft Hall on Saturday (8pm). The reputation of these concerts has grown considerably over the past couple of years as a great platform and performing experience for young soloists and audiences are always amazed at the standard achieved by players at the very start of their careers.

The organisers of the concert said: "Featuring six players and a wide variety of instruments and repertoire, we are confident there will be something everyone will enjoy.

"We are particularly pleased this time to be able to offer Kennet School flautist Sophie Hallam and oboist Will Graham the opportunity to polish pieces they are preparing for conservatoire auditions later this term."

Saturday’s programme will also include performances on French horn, euphonium and recorder.

Will Graham – Oboe

Eddie Hindson – euphonium

Sophie Hallam – flute

Matthew Prior – French horn

Diani Flower – flute

Marko Blanusa – recorders

Do go and support these young players – tickets from www.artsforhungerford.com Hungerford Bookshop or on the door.

Under-18s free.

www.artsforhungerford.com