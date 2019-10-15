Right place Wrong Jovi

Described as the best Bon Jovi tribute band in the world, Hungerford is preparing for a lively night this Saturday as fans who want to relive their rock years head to the Croft Hall to hear Wrong Jovi.

Since their formation, Wrong Jovi have taken the tribute circuit by storm, selling out music venues and theatres around the UK. Organisers Arts For Hungerford expect this event will be as popular as the Kate Bush tribute band Cloudbusting and Ultimate Elton and the Rocket Band, which returns in December.

With a line-up of some of the UK’s finest professional musicians and a setlist crammed full of singalong anthems, live favourites and rarities Wrong Jovi make small venues feel like stadiums and arenas. This will be a high-octane evening featuring the band's back catalogue.

Doors open at 7.30pm for 8pm. Tickets - £16 (under-18s free) - available from ArtsForHungerford.com or Hungerford Bookshop