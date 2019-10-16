Rootsy balladeer Lady Nade returns

THE ever-popular Lady Nade returns to Arlington Arts on Saturday (October 19, 8pm).

Within a minute of hearing Lady Nade’s voice, this alternative rootsy pop balladeer makes her audience feel as if she’s an old friend, as Dean Kingston from the Snelsmore arts centre says: "This Bristolian singer-songwriter fills your heart with words and melodies that nourish both body and soul. Her performances are like a reunion. Share a room with her, and she’ll give you her story. All of it. The joys and sorrows. You will love her for it and she will love you back. Her tender soulful voice draws the listener in."

Raised in Newbury, support Joe Hicks blends pop, blues and folk influences, combining intricate guitar composition with classic pop songcraft. Picking up the guitar at the age of eight, Joe has built a highly-individual musical identity, spending his earlier years as a guitar player in numerous varied stylistic projects following a childhood of classical training. Fusing pop with R&B, gossamer melody with liquid guitar work, Hicks released his first solo single Best Clothes at the start of 2017. Soon after, the now 28-year-old was made 'BBC Introducing Artist of the Week' on the regional Georgey Tonight radio programme, receiving extensive airplay across the UK. His third single Talk to Me dramatically increased Hicks' audience, being playlisted heavily on Spotify and Soundcloud collections around the world.

Tickets, priced £12, are available online at www.arlingtonarts.co.uk, or by calling the box office on 01635 244246. All profits from Arlington Arts Centre go directly to Mary Hare, a school and national charity supporting deaf children.