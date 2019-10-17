'An evening when everyone's a star'

NEWBURY’S award-winning Nomads Musical Theatre chose the story of the 187 women who brought the largest Ford car factory in Europe to its knees for their latest production. Informed in 1968 that their job had been graded as unskilled while men doing similar work were put into a skilled grade, the women decided to strike, for ‘nothing changes if it isn’t changed’.

Read Caroline Franklin's review in this week's Newbury Weekly News.