Another date with Richard Ingrams

TICKETS for the illustrated talk by former editor of Private Eye and The Oldie Richard Ingrams, on Saturday, November 9, at Aldworth Village Hall (7pm) have sold out.

However, due to popular demand, Richard has agreed to repeat event on Saturday, November 30.

After a long and hectic career as editor of Private Eye and The Oldie he pays a tribute to the cartoonists who have contributed so much to the success of his magazines. They include his lifelong friend Willie Rushton as well as favourites such as Larry, Bill Tidy, Gerald Scarfe and Michael Heath, whose most memorable gags will illustrate his talk.



Tickets (£15) include wine and nibbles.

To book, email events@aldworth village.org or phone 07796 855315.

All proceeds will be split between St Mary’s Church and Aldworth Village Hall.