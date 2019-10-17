Purdy back on home stomping ground

TALENTED singer and songwriter Purdy – also known to many as Rebecca Poole, her birth name – returned to the intimate

surroundings of Wallingford Corn Exchange on Saturday, September 21 to give another sell-out ‘homecoming’ concert, writes NICK DENT-ROBINSON

Purdy grew up on a farm estate at Nettlebed, near Wallingford, which formerly belonged to James Bond creator Ian Fleming and his family. These days Purdy performs extensively in London (often at Ronnie Scott’s, sometimes at Wembley or the Royal Albert Hall), plus nationally and internationally. She has worked regularly with Jools Holland and has sung at events with Andrew Lloyd-Webber, Mick Jagger, Ronnie Wood, Tim Rice and many more. As all these big names recognise, Purdy is one of the most expressive jazz singers of her generation, but is very versatile, singing and writing across many musical genres.

The Wallingford audience were captivated by Purdy’s rich, velvety voice, singing a wide range of well-chosen material, and her unique, witty, alluring connection with all in the hall. She combines her own distinctive style with nuances of Nina Simone, Nancy Sinatra, Doris Day, Peggy Lee, Julie London and many more. She has great stage craft and a certain playful swagger which all age groups relish. The evening included a sublime selection of classic jazz, Latin and mainstream standards plus many of Purdy’s own beautifully-crafted and romantic ballads.

Accompanying her (as on many of her live performances) were the masterful jazz and acoustic guitarist Hugh Turner with talented Stuart Henderson on trumpet, flugelhorn and percussion plus the amazing Raph Mizraki on bass, cello, tuba and more. As Purdy acknowledges, she is fortunate to have such impressive and versatile players supporting her.

Any evening watching Purdy (or Rebecca) is always wonderful – but, as several in the audience commented, this particular ‘homecoming’

performance was very special.

For more about Purdy, visiT www.purdymusic.co.uk