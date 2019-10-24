Great evening for rockers

Kris Barras Band, plus support Wille And The Bandits,

at Arlington Arts, Snelsmore,

on Friday, October 11

REVIEW by BRIAN HARRINGTON

THIS was most definitely a night for rock-lovers and Arlington Arts was packed to capacity with people eager to see two rising stars of British rock, both of whom are receiving regular airplay on Planet Rock radio. Wille And The Bandits opened with a short set of blues-infused rock with a distinct progressive edge. I particularly enjoyed 1970, which recalls Wille Edwards’ love of classic rock bands of that era from his father’s album collection, and Four Million Days, from their new album Paths. Keep an eye on these guys, I predict big things for them.

Former mixed martial arts fighter Kris Barras and his band are gaining in popularity all the time and receiving considerable airplay. It is easy to see why. There was some superb guitar playing on display in a set of excellent self-penned rock/blues songs. The band is tight and talented and their tracks full of meaty riffs that recall the best of British rock, but with a modern twist. They play with genuine skill and passion and their enthusiasm is infectious. Tonight’s audience was rocking and loving every minute. Stand-out tracks for me included Hail Mary, a powerful slower number, Rain, a love song with a country rock feel, and Broken Teeth, a hard-hitting track which harks back to Kris’ fighting days.

The Kris Barras Band are on the cusp of becoming really big and of outgrowing many of the local venues in which you can currently see them. Take my advice and try to get to see them soon, before ticket prices rocket and the venues become huge and impersonal. Lovers Or Losers was a brilliant track and, as a final encore, the band launched in to a great rendition of the classic Freddie King song Going Down.

truly great night of music for any rock lover.