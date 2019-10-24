English folk royalty meets Australian soul at Arlington

Marry Waterson & Emily Barker created an album of fly-on-the-wall observations of the contradictions and disconnections of modern life. No strangers to collaboration, Waterson and Barker discovered an immediate kinship when they started writing together. Catch them at Arlington Arts, Snelsmore, on Wednesday night.

Support comes from Trevor Moss & Hannah-Lou who met as teenagers in 2003 at Goldsmiths College, New Cross, South London, following in the footsteps of the likes of John Cale and Malcom McLaren. They would go on to become influential figures in the Brit-Folk revival.

The intriguing combination of Waterson’s poetic lyrics and Barker’s eclectic musicality has been shaped in the studio by musical polymath Adem Ilhan, with recording contributions from two of Barker’s live band: Lukas Drinkwater (bass and guitar) and Rob Pemberton (drums). Serendipity worked her magic in bringing Waterson, Barker and Adem together. The resulting collection of songs pushes the boundaries of Barker and Waterson’s renowned roots styles, venturing into a diverse union of genres – contemporary folk, country and soul nestles comfortably alongside lilting indie and playful blues. ‘A Window To Other Ways’ is the product of two revered musicians embarking upon an exciting, explorative journey, and a charmed collaboration.

Tickets are available online at www.arlingtonarts.co.uk or call the box office on 01635 244246.