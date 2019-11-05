Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Roll up for rock 'n' roll circus

The Circus of Horrors comes to town

THERE’LL be a night of circus like no other as Circus of Horrors returns to the Corn Exchange with a new show on Friday (November 8, 7.45pm).

First seen performing at the Glastonbury Festival in 1995, the company uses goth and steampunk imagery and references to Victorian freak shows and burlesque, they combine horror, comedy and rock'n'roll with circus acts. 

The latest show will be a celebration of the company's 25 years and will include an amazing amalgamation of acts, driven by a rock soundscape that will have you on the edge of your seat – when not falling off it with laughter.

The almighty cast that stormed into the finals of Britain’s Got Talent is now a West End and worldwide hit.
Age guide 16+. This show contains some nudity and language of an adult nature.


