Crowdfunding appeal for Mini Maestros

Berkshire Maestros has launched Mini Maestros in the Community, an ambitious crowdfunding appeal to deliver high-quality music experiences for 300 babies and toddlers in 10 new locations across Berkshire.

The classes will be at:

Woolhampton Village Hall

Hampstead Norreys Village Hall

Hungerford Methodist Church Hall

Lambourn Memorial Hall

Plus six in venues outside West Berkshire.

Woolhampton is so popular that three classes will be held, rather than the standard two in the other venues.

The music education charity is seeking more than £17,000 from individuals and local businesses to deliver baby and toddler sessions free of charge across January to March 2020.

The appeal has already received in excess of £12,000 in donations, including pledges from some 70 individuals, £9,000 from Arts Council England as part of the Our Music Crowd movement and major contributions from a local IT firm, Newbury and Windsor Music Centre Parents and Friends Associations and Barnes Coaches.

Bringing high-quality music-making direct to local communities across Berkshire, Mini Maestros in the Community will enable families to nurture a love of music for life.

Children and their grown-ups sing fun action songs, learn through a wide range of resources, play inspiring percussion instruments and move with colourful scarfs.

Berkshire Maestros chief executive Dawn Wren said: “This is one of the biggest and most ambitious projects that Berkshire Maestros has undertaken in recent years, but one which is significant to parents and their children within the community.

“Music-making should start from birth and we hope that this opportunity will supply many parents with an outlet to immerse their children in a weekly music session and provide the foundations for a life-long love of music.

“The finishing line for our campaign is now in sight and we need the county’s support to help us achieve our goal.”