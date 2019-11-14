Piecing history together

FOLLOWING the extraordinary turn-out of 3,000 people at the Boxford Mosaic open day in August and anticipating a bumper audience eager to hear more, the trustees of the Boxford History Project have organised a feedback session – The Wondrous Boxford Mosaic – at the Corn Exchange on November 19 (7.30pm), with speakers Anthony Beeson and Matt Nichol, who were onsite at the open day. Tickets are available from the Corn Exchange box office (Adults £5, under-16s free) or visit www.cornexchangenew.com

Beeston and Nichol have written a new book, The Boxford Mosaic, which will be available at the evening and can be pre-ordered with ticket purchases through the Corn Exchange box office at £12. Books can also be purchased from November 18 from WH Smith in Newbury or online from local publisher Countryside Books www.countrysidebooks.co.uk

BHP chairwoman Joy Appleton said that the trustees were extremely grateful to Nick Battle of Countryside Books and to Grant Brisland at the Corn Exchange. “Both have been unstinting in support of engaging the broadest possible cross- section of the public with this amazing discovery – one of the key objectives of BHP trustees.”