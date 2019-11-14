RICK Stein dropped by Hungerford Bookshop recently to sign copies of his latest book Rick Stein’s Secret France.

The recently-published book encompasses real French home cooking with all the recipes from Rick’s new BBC Two series. More than 50 years ago he first set foot in France. Now, he has returned to the food and cooking he loves the most …

Rick picks up inspiration from Normandy to Provence in his meandering quest through the byways and back roads of rural France. “There was a long queue to meet the chef and he seemed genuinely delighted to meet his fans,” said bookshop co-owner Emma Milne-White.

“The shop was really buzzing and it was great to see so many people turn out on a Monday afternoon. It was a great way to start our week.”

Rick opened a restaurant in nearby Marlborough in 2016.