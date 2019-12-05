Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

All of one accord

Accordion band spread the appeal with Hungerford gig

Trish Lee

Trish Lee

trish.lee@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886663

Kennet Accordion

KENNET Accordion Orchestra are performing in aid of Lambourn Riding for the Disabled at Hungerford Corn Exchange tomorrow, Friday, December 6 (7.30pm).

The Hungerford-based orchestra, formed in 1984 with just a handful of enthusiastic accordionists, now comprises 11
accordionists from Hungerford, Newbury, Kintbury, Swindon and Great Somerford. The orchestra’s musical director Nigel Pasby is a well-known accomplished accordionist and they regularly compete at competition level in national music festivals and play at music festivals around Great Britain promoting this unusual, but versatile, instrument. Nigel has expanded the music repertoire traditionally associated with accordions and has arranged the music played by the orchestra to appeal to a wider audience and change instrument’s image away from the folk scene.The orchestra’s repertoire arranged by Nigel now includes movie themes, pop, musicals, classics and easy listening.

The orchestra has a full schedule throughout the year playing at local venues, in most cases for local charities and at venues around the UK. Nigel cites Mozart and Mercury (Freddie) as two of his major musical influences and this diversity is reflected in their performances. The orchestra has raised thousands of pounds over the years for local charities, including Newbury Cancer Care, Parkinson’s Society, MND Association, Newbury Lions, Hungerford Rotary Club and various church and village hall restoration funds. They also perform at local bandstands around the country and surrounding area.Tickets to the Hungerford concert are available on the door or from Nigel Pasby, telephone 07595380810 or email
nigelpasby@gmail.com

Visit www.kennetaccordionorchestra.com for details of forthcoming concerts and events.
Orchestra rehearsals are held weekly on Mondays alternating between Hungerford United Reformed Church and the church hall in Chiseldon. Any interested members of the public are welcome to attend these rehearsals by arrangement with Nigel Pasby, telephone 07595 380810.

The group says: “Many of you will have listened to us before and we thank you for your support. For those of you who haven’t, we look forward to welcoming you at our Advent concert or one of our future concerts and do hope that you enjoy the experience.”If you are interested in booking the orchestra to support your event and help the fundraising, visit the group’s Contact Us page.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Appeal following attempted robbery in Thatcham

Appeal following attempted robbery in Thatcham

Celebrities spotted at Ladbrokes Winter Carnival

Celebrities attend Ladbrokes Winter Carnival at Newbury Racecourse

Met Office issues weather warning for tomorrow

Met Office issues weather warning for tomorrow

Vodafone employee died from industrial disease

Dying 'countryman' took his own life

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33