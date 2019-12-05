All of one accord

KENNET Accordion Orchestra are performing in aid of Lambourn Riding for the Disabled at Hungerford Corn Exchange tomorrow, Friday, December 6 (7.30pm).

The Hungerford-based orchestra, formed in 1984 with just a handful of enthusiastic accordionists, now comprises 11

accordionists from Hungerford, Newbury, Kintbury, Swindon and Great Somerford. The orchestra’s musical director Nigel Pasby is a well-known accomplished accordionist and they regularly compete at competition level in national music festivals and play at music festivals around Great Britain promoting this unusual, but versatile, instrument. Nigel has expanded the music repertoire traditionally associated with accordions and has arranged the music played by the orchestra to appeal to a wider audience and change instrument’s image away from the folk scene.The orchestra’s repertoire arranged by Nigel now includes movie themes, pop, musicals, classics and easy listening.

The orchestra has a full schedule throughout the year playing at local venues, in most cases for local charities and at venues around the UK. Nigel cites Mozart and Mercury (Freddie) as two of his major musical influences and this diversity is reflected in their performances. The orchestra has raised thousands of pounds over the years for local charities, including Newbury Cancer Care, Parkinson’s Society, MND Association, Newbury Lions, Hungerford Rotary Club and various church and village hall restoration funds. They also perform at local bandstands around the country and surrounding area.Tickets to the Hungerford concert are available on the door or from Nigel Pasby, telephone 07595380810 or email

nigelpasby@gmail.com

Visit www.kennetaccordionorchestra.com for details of forthcoming concerts and events.

Orchestra rehearsals are held weekly on Mondays alternating between Hungerford United Reformed Church and the church hall in Chiseldon. Any interested members of the public are welcome to attend these rehearsals by arrangement with Nigel Pasby, telephone 07595 380810.

The group says: “Many of you will have listened to us before and we thank you for your support. For those of you who haven’t, we look forward to welcoming you at our Advent concert or one of our future concerts and do hope that you enjoy the experience.”If you are interested in booking the orchestra to support your event and help the fundraising, visit the group’s Contact Us page.