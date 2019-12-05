Tales in clay

HUNGERFORD potter Diana Barraclough’s flora, fauna and tall tales on a totem pole are on show at Ceramic Art Whitway.

Her exceptional range of work is influenced by many years visiting Cornwall. “…its sea birds, the lush sub-tropical gardens and the strange ancient landscape of Penwith with its field systems and standing stones and sense of mystery, are all themes that occur constantly in my work,” she says.

Her inventiveness is boundless and exciting and inspired by her travels, especially to Barcelona to see Gaudi’s extravagant work and to Canada. The cultural legends and ways of life often depicted on totem poles in North America led her to make her own poles to tell her own stories based on nature and the environment.

Ceramic Art Whitway, at Red Steps, Whitway, is open Wednesdays from 11am to 4pm or by appointment, telephone 07725518639.