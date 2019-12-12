Come to Sunday's light spectacular

ON Sunday, Newbury town centre will be transformed into a twinkling festive wonderland for the Corn Exchange’s annual Festival of Light: Lantern Procession. This stunning annual winter event brings together the whole community

to celebrate the festive season. The candle-lit procession will start at 4.30pm, travelling along Northbrook Street and culminating at the Market Place, where there will be live music along with festive food and drink. Hundreds have attended the popular lantern workshops at 101 Outdoor Arts Creation Space and the Corn Exchange’s Learning Centre to take part in Sunday’s procession and families can come and soak up the atmosphere and admire the parade of lanterns of all shapes and sizes.

Part of the venue’s regular annual outdoor arts programme of events, the Festival of Light is presented by the Corn Exchange and 101 Outdoor Arts Creation Space and funded by Greenham Trust and Arts Council England.

To take part in the festival, meet by the Methodist Church in Northbook Street at 4pm or just go and watch at 4.30pm.

Visit www.cornexchangenew.com