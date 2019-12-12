Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Come to Sunday's light spectacular

Town's annual lantern procession begins at 4pm

Trish Lee

Trish Lee

trish.lee@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886663

Lantern procession

Last year's parade

ON Sunday, Newbury town centre will be transformed into a twinkling festive wonderland for the Corn Exchange’s annual Festival of Light: Lantern Procession. This stunning annual winter event brings together the whole community
to celebrate the festive season. The candle-lit procession will start at 4.30pm, travelling along Northbrook Street and culminating at the Market Place, where there will be live music along with festive food and drink. Hundreds have attended the popular lantern workshops at 101 Outdoor Arts Creation Space and the Corn Exchange’s Learning Centre to take part in Sunday’s procession and families can come and soak up the atmosphere and admire the parade of lanterns of all shapes and sizes.
Part of the venue’s regular annual outdoor arts programme of events, the Festival of Light is presented by the Corn Exchange and 101 Outdoor Arts Creation Space and funded by Greenham Trust and Arts Council England.

To take part in the festival, meet by the Methodist Church in Northbook Street at 4pm or just go and watch at 4.30pm.
Visit www.cornexchangenew.com

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

New Newbury Co-op broken into

New Newbury Co-op broken into

'Trafficked' child found working at Newbury business

court of law_1

Gas leak causing traffic chaos on A4 near Theale

M4-Traffic

A34 blocked southbound following accident

A34 blocked southbound following accident

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33