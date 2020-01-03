Royal Opera House on your doorstep

NEXT year, the Royal Opera House celebrates 12 years of live cinema broadcasts of world-class opera and ballet around the world. In the 2019/20 cinema season, the broadcasts will reach more than 1,600 cinemas in 53 countries worldwide, including Newbury’s Corn Exchange and Vue cinemas.

Coming up soon are:

The Royal Ballet The Sleeping Beauty

Live Thursday, January 16, encore on Sunday, January 19

The Royal Opera La Bohème

(co-production with Teatro Real, Madrid, and Lyric Opera of Chicago)

Live Wednesday, January 29, encore on Sunday, February 2

The Royal Ballet New Marston/New Scarlett (world premieres)

Live Tuesday, February 25, encore Sunday, March 1

The Royal Opera Fidelio (new production)

Live Tuesday, March 17, encore on Sunday, March 22

The Royal Ballet Swan Lake

Live Wednesday, April 1, encore on Sunday, April 5

The Royal Opera Cavalleria rusticana/Pagliacci

(co-production with La Monnaie, Brussels, Opera Australia and Göteborg Opera)

Live Tuesday, April 21, encore on Sunday, April 26

The Royal Ballet The Dante Project (world premiere)

Live Thursday, May 28, encore on Sunday, May 31

The Royal Opera Elektra (new production)

Live Thursday, June 18, encore Sunday, June 21