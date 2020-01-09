WHERE were you when the lights went on again in 1945?

WHERE were you when the lights went on again?

What were you or your parents or your grandparents doing on May 8, 1945?

As part of the 75th anniversary of the end of the war in Europe, Greenham Common Control Tower is planning to devise an entertainment based around local people’s memories of VE Day. The evening will be put together by writer and director Andy Kempe, Emeritus Professor of Drama at the University of Reading.

The idea is to present a collage of memories, along with songs from the period as part of an exhibition and programme of special events to be held at the tower in May.

“Whatever you remember, we’d like to hear about it,” says Andy.

“As part of the commemoration of the 75th anniversary of VE Day we would like to present an evening of recollections and music reflecting the mood of May 8, 1945. If you have a personal memory, or know what your parents, grandparents or anyone close to you were doing on that day, we’d love to hear from you.

“We don’t need lengthy autobiographies or even an essay; just a few sentences or a couple of paragraphs may be enough. The important thing is that they will be unique to you and so capture what that momentous day meant to individuals.”

If you have a memory of or story to tell about VE Day, please send it to andyk@greenhamtower.org.uk