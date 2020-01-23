For adrenaline junkies



THE Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour is back for 2020, with a new selection of gripping action and adventure films. It opened on Saturday and runs to May 26. The tour features two different collections of extraordinary films from the world’s best adventure filmmakers, with super-human challenges, soulful journeys and spectacular cinematography from the wildest corners of the planet. Plus, the film Up to Speed puts a spotlight on the extraordinary discipline of speed climbing, featuring in the Olympic Games for the first time ever at Tokyo 2020.

The festival tours to New Theatre Oxford on Tuesday at 7.30pm, showing the red programme.

Join the world’s best adventure film-makers and explorers as they push themselves to the limits in the most remote and stunning corners of the globe. Witness epic human-powered feats, life-affirming challenges and mind-blowing cinematography.

This adrenaline-fuelled event with free prize giveaways will ignite your passion for adventure, action and travel.

Website: atgtickets.com/venues/new-theatre-oxford

It then goes on to The Hexagon, Reading, on Wednesday at 7.30pm (red programme) and again on March 18 (blue programme). There is a different set of films at each show, with a two-show discount for anyone who wants to double their adventure fix and book for both. The events appeal to all ages – all you need is a spirit of adventure.

Visit www.whatsonreading.com/ venues/hexagon

View the epic trailer for a taste of the action: https://youtu.be/8MA3Z_TNSCI

