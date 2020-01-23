Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Music theatre singer returns to home town

Basingstoke's Adam Bayjou has toured the world

Adam Bayjou

BASINGSTOKE-born Adam Bayjou has toured the world as a vocalist for VOXX – The West End Tenors, The 12 Tenors, The Opera Boys and Ancora. He has also performed in West End shows such as The Full Monty, The Pirates of Penzance, Love Story, Carousel, and most recently, Les Misérables.

He is returning to Basingstoke to appear at The Haymarket on Saturday, February 1.

Adam grew up learning the medical world, resulting in him becoming a state-registered biomedical scientist in microbiology after studying at the University of Southampton. In 2007, he decided to give up the life of a scientist and ventured into the world of acting, gaining a distinction in musical theatre after studying at the London School of Musical Theatre.

Adam will be performing a nostalgic trip through the well-known songs of cinema and theatre. He is no stranger to a show tune, but it’s also his love of cinematic soundtracks that has allowed him to develop this show of power, emotion and non-stop hits. A few special guests from the West End will join Adam in one unforgettable night.
The show starts at 7.30pm.

For booking information, visit anvilarts.org.uk

