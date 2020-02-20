Dance meets circus in stunning aerial display

An unusual multidisciplinary performance, bringing together dance, circus and theatre artists, comes to the Corn Exchange on Tuesday (February 25): Meet Quimera, a retiree who wants to change the world... emerging from her tiny room into a fantastical landscape that inadvertently leads her to becoming a hero.

With bold contemporary dance, German wheel, acrobatics and stunning aerial circus, choreographer Neus Gil Cortés blends darkly funny performance with quirky and extreme physicality. Nua Dance’s newest and most ambitious work to date is inspired by Cervantes’ Don Quixote and features a five-person intergenerational ensemble of circus and dance artists, led by Royal Opera House associate artist Sarah Dowling.

