Van the Man to headline Cornbury



ICONIC rock star Van Morrison will be a headline artist at this year’s Cornbury Festival, which will be held from July 10-12 in the picturesque surroundings of the Great Tew Estate, near Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire. Van Morrison is scheduled to appear on the Friday evening, sharing that evening’s star-billing with electropop artist Dido.

Van Morrison is no stranger to Oxfordshire, having performed at Cornbury in 2013 and appeared regularly at various events in the grounds of Blenheim Palace at Woodstock, just a few miles down the road. He has promised his Cornbury set will include many of his biggest past hits, including Brown Eyed Girl, Have I Told You Lately and Moondance.

Ivor Novello Award-winning singer Dido, whose full name is Dido Florian Cloud de Bounevialle O’Malley Armstrong, became a star after the release of her debut album No Angel in 1999. She has enjoyed commercial success ever since.

Cornbury organiser Hugh Philimore is thrilled to announce these two big names at this early stage. He told me: “This year we are starting off by naming two of our big 2020 names. Van the Man has long been one of my favourite artists. And Cornbury is privileged to welcome Dido as this will be one of her very few summer 2020 UK appearances. “We have many more surprises, though and will be announcing more big names, one at a time over the coming weeks. Since the first Cornbury in 2004 we have played host to many legends – like Paul Simon, Robert Plant, Amy Winehouse, Bryan Adams, Blondie, The Beach Boys, Sam Brown, Squeeze, Bryan Ferry and Elizabeth McGovern, plus Michelle Dockery of Downton Abbey singing with McGovern’s band Sadie and the Hotheads. Getting to book my favourite bands is still a huge thrill.”

Cornbury always has a wide range of family amusements – and there are excellent food stands, as well as spa treatments and some of the most civilised toilets to be found at any outdoor site. There are many VIP visitors to Cornbury, too, from former Prime Ministers and junior royals to celebrity chefs, Formula One driving aces and many actors and musicians.The local people don’t call this event “Poshstock” for nothing.

Details of the 2020 Cornbury event are at www.cornburyfestival.com

NICK DENT-ROBINSON