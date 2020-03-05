Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Hungerford goes classical with top trio

Saturday's concert preceded with masterclass for young musicians

Trish Lee

Trish Lee

trish.lee@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886663

London Classical Trio

ARTS for Hungerford host The London Classical Trio on their return to Croft Hall on Saturday evening (8pm). Comprising three of the UK’s finest chamber musicians drawn together by friendship and a shared musical vision, the trio will present a Beethoven programme to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the composer’s birth.

James Toll (violin) - who comes from a musical Newbury family, Jonathan Rees (cello) and JP Ekins (piano) share an unusual affinity and communicative style when performing together – their last visit provided a thoroughly informative and entertaining evening.

The trio will be running a quartet masterclass for local players during the afternoon as part of Arts for Hungerford’s ongoing commitment to nurturing young talent.

Programme:

Beethoven: Piano Trio opus 1 no. 3, C minor
Beethoven: Piano Trio opus 97, ‘Archduke’

Tickets are available from Hungerford Bookshop, on the door or online at www.artsforhungerford. com

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Vodafone takes action after visitor to Newbury HQ tests positive for coronavirus

Vodafone take action after visitor to Newbury HQ tests positive for coronavirus

Newbury's Kennet Centre new owners named

Should council invest in Kennet Shopping centre?

Thatcham knife teen admits string of assaults against women

Court

Burghfield boy who died in Topshop was 'swinging on barrier', inquest told

Inquest opens into death of Burghfield schoolboy

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33