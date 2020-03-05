Hungerford goes classical with top trio

ARTS for Hungerford host The London Classical Trio on their return to Croft Hall on Saturday evening (8pm). Comprising three of the UK’s finest chamber musicians drawn together by friendship and a shared musical vision, the trio will present a Beethoven programme to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the composer’s birth.

James Toll (violin) - who comes from a musical Newbury family, Jonathan Rees (cello) and JP Ekins (piano) share an unusual affinity and communicative style when performing together – their last visit provided a thoroughly informative and entertaining evening.

The trio will be running a quartet masterclass for local players during the afternoon as part of Arts for Hungerford’s ongoing commitment to nurturing young talent.

Programme:

Beethoven: Piano Trio opus 1 no. 3, C minor

Beethoven: Piano Trio opus 97, ‘Archduke’

Tickets are available from Hungerford Bookshop, on the door or online at www.artsforhungerford. com