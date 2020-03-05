Sunday's Big Book Swap part of Hungerford's Little Book Jamboree

HEAD for Hungerford this weekend to celebrate World Book Day at The Little Book Jamboree.

On Sunday, to celebrate World Book Day earlier in the week, Hungerford Bookshop and Hungerford Hub are hosting a whole day of book eventsand activities to celebrate books and reading for pleasure.

Little ones can start the day at the bookshop with Sunday Storytime, at 10am, before heading to the hub for some fun book-related craft activities.Kids can catch three awesome authors throughout the day.

Anna Fargher’s The Umbrella Mouse is a timeless, heart-stopping tale of courage, resistance and friendship drawing on the true stories of animals caught in the conflict of the Second World War and winner of the 2019 Sainsbury's Book Prize for Fiction and selected for Waterstones Book of the Month.

It’s beautifully illustrated by Sam Usher, who grew up in Hungerford.

Laura James will introduce Fabio: The World’s Greatest Flamingo Detective – captivating capers for five to seven year olds. Many children will know Laura’s Pug stories. Her talks are always fun and interactive.

Local author Debi Evans will be telling children about Rolo the time-travelling dog – and hopefully Rolo will be making an appearance himself. Rolo is a Jack Russell who explores and explains history to children aided by dragons (though we can’t promise live visits from them).

Ongoing will be a Big Book Swap at the bookshop – a great way to refresh your shelves – a book character hunt and of course this is the perfect opportunity to swap your World Book Day Vouchers for the special books in the bookshops or use them to get £1 off one of the author’s books on the

day.

Dyslexia expert Jacqui Flisher will be on hand too, so if you have concerns that your child may be dyslexic, she is the person to see for friendly informative advice. She’ll be in the hub from 11am to 12.30pm.

So spend your Sunday celebrating stories. Times, tickets and more information can be found at

www:/littlebookjamboree.eventbrite.com or ask in Hungerford Bookshop or the hub/library for more details.

The Little Book Jamboree runs from 10am to 4pm on Sunday (March 8) at Hungerford Bookshop and Hungerford Hub/library.

Further info can be found at www.hungerfordbookshop.co.uk or

www.littlebookjamboree.eventbrite. com