Thatcham author's first horror novel

THATCHAM full-time working mum of two Jana Little has just released her first novel and is looking forward to book signing events in Newbury WH Smith and Hungerford Bookshop.

“As a big book fan, I had a dream that one day I would have one of my own. Many years ago I visited a place called Devet Krizu (Nine Crosses in Czech), near Brno, where standing before the crosses I had a revelation. Wouldn’t it be thrilling if history wasn’t just a history, but an event that repeated itself?

"On the journey back to England I wrote a synopsis of the story onto a notepad. From there, in my spare time, I pieced the whole story together, but then hit a wall.

"Confidence low, I began to doubt myself. I was my own worst enemy and last year (12 years after the story was written) I decided that I will regret it if I don’t do anything. I got into finding an editor and a publisher and pushed it to the end. It wasn’t an easy road, but I am pleased that I made it here.”

Jana will be at WH Smith Newbury on March 28 from 11am, when she will sign copies purchased on the day. On Friday, April 24, she will give a talk and signing event with the award-winning Hungerford Bookshop from 7.30pm. Tickets to Hungerford Bookshop event can be booked via the Hungerford Bookshop online www.hungerfordbookshop.co.uk

The key message I would like to tell everyone is: “Never ever give up on yourself. You never know, you could be the only thing stopping you inachieving your dreams.”

A ghostly horror story unfolds as new brides are dying at the altar – The Ninth Cross by J Karst is published by New Generation Publishing and is available to purchase in hardback from Amazon UK at: www.amazon.co.uk/ Ninth-Cross-J-Karst/dp/1789558247 or in paperback from: www.amazon. co.uk/Ninth-Cross-J-Karst/dp/ 1789558239

The novel can also be downloaded ine-book format at: www.amazon.co.uk/ Ninth-Cross-J-Karst-ebook/dp/ B083ST282J

ISBN #978-1789558234