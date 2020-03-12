Pangbourne Choral concert postponed over coronavirus concerns

PANGBOURNE Choral Society have made the decision, with huge regret, to postpone Saturday's concert at the Falkland Islands Memorial Chapel has been postponed as a result of concerns over Coronavirus.

The committee felt they had no other option than to postpone after ticket sales were affected as a result of the C-virus worries, so a rescheduled date in the autumn seemed a sensible option.

It was to have been a quite special event in that Pangbourne College student Lucy Perring was to perform the Haydn Trumpet Concerto in the first half and it would have been the choral society's music director Ellie Calver's farewell concert as she moves on to a new post at City of London Girls School at the end of this term.

Tony Maynard, from PCS, said: "It is sad because it is Ellie's last concert with us and because we have been in such good voice in rehearsals, but our committee has a duty of care to members and audience alike, and the college is busily cancelling/postponing their own events as the situation has now developed to the next stage.

"It is our firm wish to run the concert as soon as circumstances permit and we will be talking to Southern Sinfonia, our soloists and Ellie to see if she could come back just for this."