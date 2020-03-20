Big Base birthday bash

THE Base, the visual arts centre at Greenham Park, recently celebrated its first anniversary, before the Corn Exchange made the difficult decision to close its venues until further notice in response to the Covid-19 emergency. It marked the occasion with a reception to reflect on the success of the venue’s first year.

Around 100 people attended the event, including Newbury Weekly News arts editor Trish Lee, and guests had the chance to look around the venue, talk with resident artists, take in the Wildlife Photographer of the Year 55 exhibition, raise a glass and enjoy some special birthday cake made by Colline’s Kitchen.

A partnership between Greenham Trust and the Corn Exchange Newbury, The Base opened its doors for the very first time in 2019 with the Natural History Museum’s 54th collection of Wildlife Photographer of the Year. Marking the one year anniversary is the Wildlife Photographer of the Year’s 55th collection of remarkable wildlife photography.

Across the last 12 months, more than 15,000 visitors have viewed exhibitions or attended workshops and courses in the dedicated workshop space, The Lookout Studio. Exhibitions have included Matisse: Drawing with Scissors, Brick City, Open Studios: INSIGHT Exhibition and The Wonderful World of the Ladybird Book Artists. Eight resident artists and makers are now working from The Base in studios upstairs in a range ofmediums and visitors have the chance to observe the art-making process during their visit.

Greenham Trust chief executive Chris Boulton said: “We are delighted about The Base, which is expertly managed by the Corn Exchange. It has been great to see it become established over the last year and to attract so many visitors during this time. It has not only become a real hub for residents of Greenham Business Park, but a key attraction for the local community with its excellent exhibitions, resident artists, opportunity for participation in the arts and the Honesty Café.”

Corn Exchange director Katy Griffiths said: “Working with Greenham Trust, our mission with The Base is to bring the best of visual arts and crafts to people in the local area. The opportunity for anyone to come along and engage in world-class exhibitions, workshops and courses is really important to us.

“We are also delighted to be able to support our resident artists. Their work absolutely showcases the talent that we have on our doorstep and I’m so pleased that The Base is able to champion these professionals.”