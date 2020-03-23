Music student on track for professional success

SINGER songwriter Aidan Reid has just released a single – The Closest – available to stream and download on all platforms.

The former Trinity School student is currently in his last year at university in London studying music and songwriting and this single is the first of a group of songs that will make up a full album for his final year project.

Part of the project is to market the album and get as much exposure as possible.

Aidan has been singing, playing piano and writing songs since he was very young and has been a finalist several times in the UK Songwriting Competition, an international competition and won the Song Academy young song-writer of the year

After he completes his degree at BIMM London, he hopes to go on to do a masters next year in commercial songwriting and production with a view to writing and producing music for himself, other artists and industries like theatre, TV, film, gaming and advertising.

All third-years at BIMM work towards a professional project, which could be a live performance, maybe a music video or in Aidan’s case releasing an EP. The Closest – written, performed and co-produced by Aidan – is the first single produced and the second will be released shortly, followed by the rest which will make up a five-track EP.

“The songs are all written and performed by myself and I have collaborated with another final year student from BIMM Brighton – Delphine Vega – who is doing music production but also happens to have a stunning voice for backing vocals, which really suited the song,” says Aidan.

“It was quite an adventure getting to her studio to record. On a seriously tight budget I had to get the bus to Brighton as it was cheaper than the train. The return journey was at 4am so we just stayed up all night and got the track finished, which was crazy, but strangely productive. Delphine’s a great producer and really helped me create the sound I was looking for.

“I also had another BIMM student Jake Thomas help out with the final mixing and mastering, so it was a real collaboration. Adding to that, music now requires a visual element to it, my family are all really creative so it was inevitable they would get involved.”

Aidan’s sister Jocelyn, a Year 11 student at Trinity, made the single cover art which he felt really captured the mood of the song. “I think I may bring her on board to do all the artwork and the final album cover. We’ll see.”

The Closest is available to stream and download on all music platforms. He is aiming for 10,000 streams.

Take a listen and tell us what you think: email trish.lee@newburynews.co.uk

More music to come soon – so watch this space.





Listen on spotify https://open.spotify.com/album/6GZKc2fJZfSxpl3A3B43kY?si=VwT4Jse2RkmljrZxx-SF9A



