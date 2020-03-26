Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

How can we share our love of opera?

Kennet Opera look for ideas to get through the coming months

Trish Lee

trish lee

trish.lee@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886663

Kennet Opera

Kennet Opera Nabucco

THE Covid-19 emergency has forced Kennet Opera to put all rehearsals, auditions and meetings on hold and the group is looking for ways for our community of opera lovers to share that enjoyment.

Writing to its members and friends, KO secretary Tamsin Slatter said: “Nothing is more important to us than the health and well-being of our members, music director, accompanist, guest singers and our audiences. This has led us to the very sad decision to suspend all Kennet Opera rehearsals, the AGM and the auditions for our autumn production. This will be reviewed in four weeks.

“However, we remain a singing family, and may I encourage you to continue to look at your scores, and try to learn your parts? If things improve and we are able to run concerts, even if we were under-rehearsed, the more we know our music, the better chance we have...

“Please do share ideas on how we can continue to share our love of opera without meeting face to face.”

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Wave of policy changes at district shops

Wave of policy changes at district shops

McDonald's closures: Huge queues for Big Macs in Newbury

McDonald's closures: Huge queues for big macs in Newbury

Man dies in motorcycle crash near Newbury

Man dies in motorcycle crash near Newbury

Coronavirus in West Berkshire: confirmed cases hit double figures

Coronavirus West Berkshire: number of confirmed cases into double figures

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33