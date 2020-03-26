How can we share our love of opera?

THE Covid-19 emergency has forced Kennet Opera to put all rehearsals, auditions and meetings on hold and the group is looking for ways for our community of opera lovers to share that enjoyment.

Writing to its members and friends, KO secretary Tamsin Slatter said: “Nothing is more important to us than the health and well-being of our members, music director, accompanist, guest singers and our audiences. This has led us to the very sad decision to suspend all Kennet Opera rehearsals, the AGM and the auditions for our autumn production. This will be reviewed in four weeks.

“However, we remain a singing family, and may I encourage you to continue to look at your scores, and try to learn your parts? If things improve and we are able to run concerts, even if we were under-rehearsed, the more we know our music, the better chance we have...



“Please do share ideas on how we can continue to share our love of opera without meeting face to face.”