Coronavirus Lockdown Live music gig with Newbury’s Joe Hicks

Despite being closed, Arlington Arts are active online during the lockdown - catch their first Lockdown Live gig on Friday (April 3).

Join Newbury's Joe Hicks at 8pm followed by Megan Dixon Hood at 8.30pm. Both artists will perform for approximately 15 minutes via their own Facebook pages promoted by Arlington Arts.

Singer-songwriter Joe blends pop, blues and folk influences with intricate guitar composition and classic pop songcraft. Since his first single release at the start of 2017, he has racked up more than a million digital streams, was made ‘BBC Introducing Artist of the Week’ across the UK, has toured this country and Europe including over 30 Sofar Sounds shows and had a slot supporting BRIT award winner Sam Fender.

Megan Dixon Hood's enchanting vocals and haunting lyrics carry over ethereal and climatic sounds - an ethereal alternative art rock/folk, a fairytale world, that hints at Florence + the Machine and AURORA.

Over the past couple of years, the Chesire born singer-songwriter has had a busy festival schedule including Rock the Farm, Great Escape Festival, Cornbury, Glass Butter Beach, Middlewich Folk Festival, Sidmouth Fringe Festival and supported Rag’N’Bone Man.



To keep up to date with all the Arlington Arts lockdown activities, visit their website www.arlington-arts.com