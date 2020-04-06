Dial in for interactive drama: Creation's lockdown Tempest video call this weekend

FANS of the wonderfully-inventive site-specific Creation Theatre - and there are many in our area - know they are no strangers to adverse weather conditions and challenging environments to create shows in. Producing shows over the past 23 years in parks, car factories, bookshops and round industrial estate they’ve battled on through rain, snow and extreme heat, but now they face a new challenge to stage work under lockdown.

“Aside from the understandable terror we’re all feeling under the circumstances, we’re actually really excited about all the amazing creative opportunities this is opening up,” says Creation’s chief executive Lucy Askew.

First up is an interactive, online Zoom version of the company's 2019 production of The Tempest, originally staged around Oxford's Osney Mead industrial estate. Over the Easter Bank Holiday audience members will be invited to dial in to experience the story unfold over a live video call.

Your computer screen is now your very own portal to Prospero’s Island. You’ll be transported from your living rooms to help Ariel’s spirit be freed, plot with Trinculo and Caliban, experience Miranda and Ferdinand falling in love and see Prospero enact his revenge.

This will certainly not be your traditional Shakespeare. In association with Big Telly Theatre Company (A Midsummer Nights Dream), The Tempest will push the boundaries of this brave new world we find ourselves in, and embrace our new digital stage with gusto.

In true Creation style this performance takes the spirit of adventure to the next level, with the spirit of all that makes our work unique at it’s heart.

By purchasing a ticket you are helping to keeping professional actors and creatives in paid work and playing an integral part in the development of new ways we can continue to entertain our audiences.

The company hope that if this proves to be successful, they will roll it out to make more work in this format and it also looking into audio experiences that can be enjoyed on your daily walk and new ways to work with children and young people.

But with many arts organisations struggling under lockdown what does the future hold for Creation? “It’s going to be tough, but our priority is to provide entertainment and joy for our audiences now,” says Lucy.

Performances will be at 3pm and 7.30pm on April 11, 12 and 13 and tickets are available from Creation’s Box Office on (01865 766266) or www.creationtheatre.co.uk