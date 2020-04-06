Marlborough LitFest launches national book, poem and play review competition

Do you love books?

Then this may be for you.

Marlborough LitFest has launched a nationwide competition aimed at teenagers and adults, with a closing date of July 17. It will be run entirely by Bath Spa English Lit Students.

“We want you to tell us why you love your favourite book, poem or play. Your response can be in the form of a piece of text of up to 750 words, or through a video of no more than four minutes. Entrants should explain what they love about their chosen read, highlighting key areas of interest, and why they think others should try it.

“We are looking for creative, passionate, and engaging responses which celebrate your love of reading.”

There are three categories for the competition: ages 13–16; 17–19, 20+. Please indicate the category you are submitting for in your entry.

Follow the link https://lovebookscompetition.org to submit your entry. Good luck!