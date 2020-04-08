Covid-19 crisis hits West Berkshire’s Watermill theatre forcing appeal for help to survive and recover

The artistic and executive director of The Watermill has issued an urgent appeal for supporters to ‘ACT NOW, to help us ACT Tomorrow’ to save the theatre as it can no longer generate income through ticket and restaurant sales and finds itself in an “incredibly difficult situation”.

One of the country’s few producing theatres, The Watermill at Bagnor followed Government advice on March 17 and, in order to stop the spread of the coronavirus, took the difficult decision to temporarily close the theatre and restaurant, cancelling all performances, events and outreach and education activities until further notice.

In response to the precarious position it finds itself in, The Watermill has launched a fundraising campaign, 'ACT NOW, to help us ACT Tomorrow', and invites the public, its extended community, to support the theatre by making a donation. A gift now, will prevent long-term closure, mitigate any lost income and provide the theatre with the best possible chance of getting back on its feet as quickly as possible.

The Watermill’s focus is to survive and recover said Paul Hart, in his appeal to the public. “We usually turn to theatre to lift our spirits, particularly in times of adversity, so it is with a heavy heart that we are forced to close our doors and accept that The Watermill is unable to provide a sanctuary for its community at this moment in time," he added.

“I am therefore appealing to you now, to do something amazing by making a donation to support The Watermill Theatre.

"These are turbulent times for us all, but we are determined to get through this and with you behind us, we are confident that we can survive and recover. Please ACT NOW, to help us ACT Tomorrow.

"We hope that one day soon, we will open our doors to the public again, and together, we will enjoy the wonder of theatre”.

To make a donation to help The Watermill Theatre to survive and recover, you can: