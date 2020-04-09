Creative week ahead with Corn Exchange online

The Corn Exchange’s regular online sessions for all ages are aimed at keeping communities creative and connected.

Since the venue closed its doors to the public due to Covid-19, it has moved some of its activities online, with a series of live sessions, blogs and pre-recorded workshops.

On Monday there will be a Storytime session, with a pre-recorded video accessible from the Corn Exchange website homepage. This week’s story will be Suddenly! by Colin McNaughton.

On Tuesday at 10.15am and Friday at 9.45am there will be live Rhyme and Shine sessions. These popular classes for parents/carers and babies aged 2 and under, that typically take place in the Learning Centre, will be streamed using the online app Zoom.

Across the week audiences can get involved in the Armchair Reviewers Club. Every Thursday a pre-recorded live broadcast of a stage show will be released to watch online, and those who would like to take part can submit their reviews to the Corn Exchange team to later be shared in a roundup review.

On Friday a pre-recorded session of Alphabetland will be bringing phonics fun for ages 5 and under with songs, rhymes and games, and John Darvell from NOCTURN will be demonstrating some dance exercises with a pre-recorded video of Dare to Dance, ideal for those who over 55 and looking to keep active while at home.

Youth Theatre participants aren’t able to attend regular sessions at the Corn Exchange but they can access live online Zoom sessions to continue their support and development.

Resident artists at The Base have also been offering their expertise online. Cáit Gould is delivering pre-recorded clay workshops, so far sharing her tips on how to make a bowl and a tealight, and will be releasing her next instalment on Thursday. Richard Francis Bellin has been adapting the Afternoon Art sessions, which normally take place in the Learning Centre, to be online. Workshops have so far have included guidance on how to paint different landscapes and the next video will be released on Saturday.

The Corn Exchange has also been launching regular Learning and Creative challenges. Suitable across all ages, these weekly challenges have so far included designing a home school logo, writing to care homes and the challenge to paint or draw something that makes you happy and thankful.

Full details can be found at www.cornexchangenew.com.



