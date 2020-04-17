Covid-19 lockdown ? Order in pizza, the first night party must go on... virtually

LOCKDOWN wasn't going to defeat the young actors of The Watermill Senior Youth Theatre's first night celebrations - even though curtain came down on their forthcoming production of Goodnight Mr Tom before it ever came up. The show was cancelled when the Bagnor theatre had to temporarily close due to the coronavirus crisis.

Undaunted, the talented young troupe went ahead with their customary opening-night pizza party... virtually.

Although currently suspended, The Senior Youth Theatre meets at The Watermill on a Tuesday evening, and is split into two groups: Years 7 - 9, and Years 10 - 11. These weekly sessions are used to explore theatre skills and techniques, as well as working towards an annual, professionally supported, production in the theatre. There is a waiting list. However, by joining the waiting list you will automatically become a member of the Extended Youth Theatre and be invited to attend regular workshops and events. Contact Emma Bradbury, outreach assistant on 01635 570934 or emma@watermill.org.uk