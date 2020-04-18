Blast across West Berks to share the joy

Greenham Trust CEO Chris Boulton dusted off his trumpet and answered National Youth Orchestra’s call for musicians of any level and any instrument to fling open their front doors and join them in a rendition of Ode to Joy, at 5pm yesterday (Friday).

“Only just getting back to the trumpet during the #CoronavirusLockdown” he tweeted straight after. He dedicated his piece to keyworkers everywhere.

The performances that were captured on video or mobile phone photographs are being shared digitally using the hashtag #NYOdetoJoy with details of who each performance is being dedicated to.

