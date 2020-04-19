Cropredy festival 'postponed'

“THE dangers of going ahead would simply be too great, especially as so many of us are in the high-risk category.”

It’s good to see Fairport retain their sense of humour, having taken the decision to ‘postpone’ August Cropredy Convention (13-15) until 2021, due to Covid-19.

“The safety of everyone – festival-goers, musicians, villagers, suppliers and our fantastic Cropredy crew – must come first,” they announced at the end of last week. “We have all been looking forward to our annual party in that field. Let’s all look forward to making up for it over the same weekend in 2021.”

The good news is that all the artists booked to appear this year have agreed to switch to next year. All 2020 festival tickets, camping stickers and Glamping Village bookings will be honoured in 2021.

“We hope that moving to the same weekend next year (12-14) will enable as many of you as possible to keep your tickets and join us for a great weekend of music.”

This postponement is a massive financial blow to Fairport Convention, coming hard on the heels of having to reschedule this year’s Spring Tour. The many suppliers and crew will also be hit financially and ticketholders would be helping the festival by hanging on to their tickets for next year. However, if you can’t do that and want a refund, go to the website for details.

www.fairportconvention.com