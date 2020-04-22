Join singer songwriter Emily Craig live from Hermitage

Singer songwriter Emily Craig is a fresh new talent who has been gigging around London for the last three years and you have the chance to hear her perform live from Hermitage tomorrow night.

Classically trained as a singer and pianist when she was a teenager, she went on to study languages at university she continued to perform with jazz and soul bands in some iconic London venues such as Ronnie Scott’s, The Spice of Life and The Adelphi Theatre. As a multi-instrumentalist, Emily performs both stripped back acoustic sets and with a full live band.

Drawing on her experiences living in France and Spain as part of her studies, 23-year-old Emily has spent the last year crafting new original material in three languages, She was inspired by stories of the people she met while busking on the streets of Granada, weekly jazz fusion jams in Lyon and living in a house of 19 students from all over the world. She subsequently recorded some of these songs as demos at producer Youth’s Space Mountain Studio in Sierra Nevada. Since returning to the UK, Emily has performed her music at some of the capital’s acclaimed intimate venues including The Water Rats, Folklore, Paper Dress Vintage and Camden’s Spiritual Bar.

Performing on both piano and guitar, she has already gained a loyal following and on Friday will be launching her debut single reflecting on missing loved ones - How Are You?' – written while she was living abroad, but in current circumstances capturing the moment. Recorded live at London’s Tileyard Studios, How Are You? is the first track from Emily’s upcoming EP Stranger Smiles.

To mark the release, tomorrow evening (Thursday, April 23) she is performing a live concert on YouTube from her parents’ home studio near Hermitage. Settle down on the sofa and listen at 7pm “Emily Craig blends smooth honeyed vocals with honest lyrics, a refined storyteller, she paints images to a soundscape of soaring melodies with her undeniably pure, yet powerful, voice”.

The link for the concert is

https://youtu.be/wpa1D4OZRBs

Listen to the single on

https://soundcloud.com/emilycraigmusic/how-are-you/s-cKldBAm5Rtv

Find out more about Emily on:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/emilycraig.music/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/EmilyCraig_mus

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/emilycraigmusic/