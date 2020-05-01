Shows must go on with 50-year celebration of Andrew Lloyd Webber hit musicals

Stream Andrew Lloyd Webber: Royal Albert Hall 50th Celebration for free this weekend.

This celebratory tribute to musical compositions of Andrew Lloyd Webber, live from the Royal Albert Hall, features hits from some of his most renowned productions, such as Starlight Express, Evita, Cats, Phantom of the Opera, Jesus Christ Superstar, and more.

It will be available for 48 hours, so you can tune in whenever you like over the weekend.

Free streaming began at 7pm on YouTube tonight (Friday, May 1) and will be available globally for 48 hours.

It is the latest show to be aired in the series The Shows Must Go On, which was launched by Sydmonton resident Lord Lloyd-Webber in response to the national coronavirus lockdown that saw theatres shut up and down the country.

The first in the new series was the 2000 adaptation of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, starring Donny Osmond, Maria Friedman, Richard Attenborough and Joan Collins.

The second, aired on Good Friday, was Jesus Christ Superstar, featuring Tim Minchin, Melanie C and Chris Moyles. The next was The 25th anniversary special of Phantom of the Opera, filmed at the Royal Albert Hall in 2011 and featuring Ramin Karimloo as the Phantom and Sierra Boggess as Christine. It was followed last week by the sequel Love Never Dies.

Buried in the schedule over the next few weeks, says the composer, is his “disastrous show” By Jeeves, which he asserts he is “very fond of”.

While free, viewers can choose to donate to a variety of charities – including Acting for Others, Broadway Cares and Actors Benevolent Fund.