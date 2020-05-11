Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Culture in quarantine

Some go-to sites for quality entertainment

Trish Lee

trish lee

trish.lee@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886663

Royal Opera House

Royal Opera House Picture Clive Barda

WHEN you’re not deep inside that pile of books to be read, check out some of these free online events to keep you entertained in lockdown.


Cirque du Soleil have 60-minute specials from their past shows available to view https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=
VL0TG_nCqzE

The National Theatre is live streaming plays every Thursday at 7pm www.youtube.com/channel/UCUDq1Xz CY0NIOYVJvEMQjqw

The Royal Opera House has a series of free online broadcasts and content https://www.roh.org.uk

The London Symphony Orchestra now have an online programme of full-length concerts twice a week, as well as artist interviews: https://www.youtube.com /channel/UCY1yTIi-DaxPbNtLCnwAM1g

The Royal Albert Hall has launched a ‘Royal Albert Home’ online concert series https://www.royalalberthall.com/ tickets/series/royal-albert-home

Andrew Lloyd Webber is showing some of his musicals on ‘The Shows Must Go On’, every Friday at 7pm https://www.youtube.com/theshowsmustgoon

Titles and schedules are being updated regularly, but these details were correct at the time of going to press,
Good watching...

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Coronavirus testing site to open in Thatcham tomorrow (Friday)

Coronavirus testing site to open in Thatcham tomorrow (Friday)

Coronavirus cases: West Berkshire update (Saturday)

Coronavirus cases: West Berkshiire update (Saturday)

Bright Starlink 3 pass tonight and Flower Moon

Bright Starlink 3 pass tonight and bright Flower Moon

POLL: Should PM announce an easing of the lockdown?

Do you think Boris Johnson should announce an easing of the lockdown?

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33