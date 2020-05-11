Culture in quarantine

WHEN you’re not deep inside that pile of books to be read, check out some of these free online events to keep you entertained in lockdown.



Cirque du Soleil have 60-minute specials from their past shows available to view https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=

VL0TG_nCqzE

The National Theatre is live streaming plays every Thursday at 7pm www.youtube.com/channel/UCUDq1Xz CY0NIOYVJvEMQjqw

The Royal Opera House has a series of free online broadcasts and content https://www.roh.org.uk

The London Symphony Orchestra now have an online programme of full-length concerts twice a week, as well as artist interviews: https://www.youtube.com /channel/UCY1yTIi-DaxPbNtLCnwAM1g

The Royal Albert Hall has launched a ‘Royal Albert Home’ online concert series https://www.royalalberthall.com/ tickets/series/royal-albert-home

Andrew Lloyd Webber is showing some of his musicals on ‘The Shows Must Go On’, every Friday at 7pm https://www.youtube.com/theshowsmustgoon

Titles and schedules are being updated regularly, but these details were correct at the time of going to press,

Good watching...