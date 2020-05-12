Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Covid-19: Reading Festival called off

Sit tight for ticket refunds or carry them over to next year

Trish Lee

trish lee

trish.lee@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886663

Reading Festival

Last year's Reading Festival Pic: Lindsay Melbourne

This year’s Reading Festival, scheduled for the weekend of 28-30 August has been called off due to Covid-19. Organisers had been hoping it would go ahead but today (Tuesday) issued a statement saying it had become clear that it was just not possible. They are working with ticket agents, who will be in touch about refunds or you can retain your ticket and carry it over to next year. They ask that you don’t get in touch, as you should receive an email, but contact them if you have heard nothing in 7 days.

https://www.readingfestival.com

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Hedgehog with litter of hoglets spotted in Woolhampton garden

Hedgehog with litter of hoglets spotted in Woolhampton garden

Coronavirus cases: West Berkshire update (Saturday)

Coronavirus cases: West Berkshiire update (Saturday)

Covid-19: update on cases in West Berkshire (Sunday)

Covid-19: update on cases in West Berkshire (Sunday)

"Don't feed our horses" say angry owners

"Don't feed our horses" say angry owners

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33