Covid-19: Reading Festival called off

This year’s Reading Festival, scheduled for the weekend of 28-30 August has been called off due to Covid-19. Organisers had been hoping it would go ahead but today (Tuesday) issued a statement saying it had become clear that it was just not possible. They are working with ticket agents, who will be in touch about refunds or you can retain your ticket and carry it over to next year. They ask that you don’t get in touch, as you should receive an email, but contact them if you have heard nothing in 7 days.

