Here's what we are listening to in lockdown - how about you Newbury?

WE asked our Newbury Weekly News colleagues what they were listening to in lockdown – an album, band, singer or orchestra they have gone back to, discovered or even rediscovered.
Here's a few replies - give them a listen.
Max (advertising)
Four Year Strong One of my go-to summer bands in years gone by. I was supposed to be seeing them again in May at Slam Dunk festival, so the main reason for sticking on the back catalogue was preparation for that. Unfortunately that’s now been postponed until September, but it’s been the perfect accompaniment to BBQs in lockdown and gives me something to look forward to once this is all over. Go-to tracks: We all Float Down Here, Wasting Time, Go Down in History
John (editorial) Not an album as such, rediscovered the BBC’s recording of The Cure headlining Glastonbury 1986. Gothy doom and gloom – just right for the times. Lovely. Actually, it was a fantastic evening with all my old hippie friends... If it’s for publication of course, then Jimi Hendrix. Always. First love. Complete and utter joie de vivre in tracks like Voodoo Chile and All Along The Watchtower. Have a nice day! X
Mia (finance) I have actually really got into Gary Barlow’s daily ‘Crooner Sessions’, I love the mix of old/new songs and the different stars/musicians he is doing the duets with. It definitely gets you singing, and the music is a really good mix of different decades and genres.
Ralph (editorial) Puff the Magic Dragon
Jon (editorial) High Violet by The National although I can’t really explain why. It gets better with every listen. It just seems to perfectly capture my mood at the moment
Steve (IT & digital) Orbital – Blue Album Keeps me sane while sat at home, speaking to my screen and waiting for the world to return to ‘normal’. I love a bit of electronic music and am a massive Orbital fan. Everyone else in the house hates this stuff, so I get left alone to work ...although I can hear a bassoon in the distance. [Steve’s daughter is a bassonist with the National Youth Orchestra]
Charlie (editorial) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gqenaq8qKqI Slovenian post-punk from the 80s. Glad you asked.
