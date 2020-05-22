Operation Elsewhere - weekend game theatre adventure

FOR the adventurous, some interesting theatre is coming up on Zoom on Saturday and Sunday with Big Telly's Return to Operation Elsewhere A live Irish adventure.. to a mythical other world…

When lockdown happened, game and site-responsive theatre specialists Big Telly quickly moved its thinking to how live theatre could operate online. They knew the mechanics of games would work.

Adapted and directed by Zoe Seaton, there will be four live shows at 3pm and 7pm, recommended for adults, families and children of 7+

“There is more to this world than meets the eye. What you take for real is an illusion. What you take for an illusion is real. At any one time, in any one place, you are inches from Elsewhere, the land of fable, foe and faerie.”

Innovative Northern Irish theatre company Big Telly is returning for the second run of this extraordinary online theatrical experience right into homes across the UK, Northern Ireland and beyond for the second time.

Operation Elsewhere brings alive Irish myths and takes audiences on a virtual trip to the beautiful Emerald island for an adventure into another dimension, where somewhere is Elsewhere. Once admitted to the journey, they weave their path and meet strange and wonderful characters, faeries and changelings, together with mysterious quests, intrigue and game mechanics. It culminates in one extraordinary hour of theatrical entertainment, comedy and joy.

Originally written by Jane Talbot author of The Faerie Thorn, an acclaimed collection of contemporary dark myths, this new adaptation for Zoom features a cast of seven actors and music composed by Garth McConaghie.

Booking details:

Audience book via Creation Theatre's website https://www.creationtheatre.co.uk/book-tickets/

On booking, they receive a confirmation email, which tells them they need to download the Zoom app to before showtime.

30 minutes before the show begins, audience members receive another email, with the link to the Zoom show, and password

Audiences simply click the link and get into the show.

They will go first into a 'waiting room' after which the Zoom host/stage manager admits them to the show when it begins.

Zoom is a video conferencing app, which during lockdown has become a major communication tool, and now, a stage for online theatre.

Just so you know, there is a £2.50 booking fee per transaction. The 'booking office' is open 9.30am – 5.30pm today (Friday). Many performances have sold out in the past so they recommend booking in advance so your night can run smoothly ...

