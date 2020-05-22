The Shows will Go On with The Sound of Music tonight

Just as we all thought we'd be suffering withdrawal symptoms after the spectacular CATS finale of The Shows Must Go On series, which has been presenting Andrew Lloyd Webber's musicals and concerts, it has been announced that they will be continuing "for the foreseeable future" .

In a statement Universal has said: "Universal has confirmed that, following the success of the Andrew Lloyd Webber shows, beloved musical productions will continue to be released weekly for free and made available for 48 hours on The Shows Must Go On YouTube Channel.

"Over the last 6 weeks, millions of musical theatre fans around the globe have tuned in and donated hundreds of thousands of pounds to charity, whilst watching and singing-a-long at home."

WhatsOnStage will be announcing each new show every Monday morning (except bank holidays), so be sure to tune in to our website and social channels to find out what will be streamed each week.

The next musical will be The Sound of Music Live!, starring Carrie Underwood, Audra McDonald and Stephen Moyer, which will be streamed from 7pm tonight (Friday).