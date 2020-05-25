Folk on Foot 2 premiere brings music festival to Newbury's front rooms

Married couple and musical partners Cara Dillon and Sam Lakeman are on the bill for this afternoon's second Folk on Foot Front Room Festival which premieres at 2pm - and it's all about supporting musicians suffering hardship due to lockdown. Half the proceeds of today's fundraiser will go to the charity Help Musicians and the other half to the performing musicians.

You can also support the musicians by buying their CDs directly from the artists.

Fiddle player, songwriter and composer Chris Wood opens the show, which boasts many top names popular with Newbury audiences including O'Hooley & Tidow, Kathryn Tickell, Kate Rusby, Eliza Carthy and Richard Thompson.

More details at www.folkonfoot.com

Tune in from 2. Please support musicians - they really need your help